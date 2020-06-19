MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-04-06-09-11-14-15-16-18
(one, two, three, four, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Phoenix mandates use of masks for coronavirus
The city of Phoenix has adopted a measure requiring the use of face masks to ward off the spread of the coronavirus as Arizona hits an all-time high of new cases.
Variety
Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks
The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing his racist remarks in 1978 and saying the team could no longer "remain silent."
Music
Tribes turn to musicians to raise kids' awareness of COVID
The scene is the pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 93 in Pablo. In the midst of a gaggle of dancing children, a young hip-hop artist raps out a serious message:
National
Tennessee advances 6-week abortion ban, lawsuit filed
Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers advanced one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as most Tennesseans were asleep Friday and largely unaware the GOP-dominant General Assembly had taken up the controversial proposal.
National
The Latest: LSU strips name of segregationist from library
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Louisiana State University removes name of segregationist former president.— Colin Kaepernick contributing to legal defense for protesters facing charges.— Juneteenth marches…