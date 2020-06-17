MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
05-06-08-10-12-14-15-17-18-19-20
(five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
Eat & Drink Minnesota State Fair food vendors are setting up in parking lots this summer. Here's how to find them
Minnesota State Fair food vendors are setting up in parking lots this summer. Here's how to find them
US coronavirus outbreaks spur debate over personal freedoms
When the coronavirus flared in China this week, the country canceled flights, suspended reopenings and described the situation as "extremely grave." But with cases rising in some U.S. states, local officials have balked at even requiring people to wear masks.
Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype
America's painful struggles over racism have finally caught up with Aunt Jemima, that ubiquitous fixture served up at breakfast tables for 131 years.
Job losses continue, suburbs appealing to homebuyers
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Wednesday related to the national and…
Even with ruling, workplace still unequal for LGBTQ workers
Even with this week's Supreme Court ruling, the workplace will be far from equal for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.
Judge: Gay couple's child was US citizen at birth in Canada
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the State Department must recognize that the daughter of a gay couple in Maryland has been a U.S. citizen since her birth in Canada via a surrogate last year.