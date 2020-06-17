MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-09-11-13-15-16-17-18-20-21
(two, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More From Nation
National
Airman charged with murder of federal officer at courthouse
In an eight-day span, an Air Force sergeant fatally shot a federal security officer and wounded his partner outside a U.S. courthouse and ambushed and…
National
Church tied to Oregon's largest coronavirus outbreak
A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state's largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease, authorities said Tuesday.
Nation
National
Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book
The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of the president's foreign policy decision-making.
TV & Media
Black reporter sues paper over ban on her protest coverage
A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter prohibited from covering the city's Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet sued the paper on Tuesday.Alexis Johnson, who is…