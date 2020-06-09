MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-03-04-07-08-13-14-17-18-20-22
(one, three, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days
A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for 10 days.
Nation
Thousands of LA protesters won't face curfew, other charges
Thousands of Los Angeles protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders will not be charged with a crime, prosecutors said Monday as hundreds took to the city streets carrying caskets to signify the death of George Floyd and others killed by police.
National
Falwell apologizes for tweet that included racist photo
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized Monday for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page decades ago.
National
Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests
Portland's police chief resigned on Monday, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department's handling of protests in Oregon's largest city. An African American lieutenant on the force replaced her.
National
The Latest: Protester shoves police officer in Charlotte
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Officer in Charlotte who has walked with demonstrators involved in scuffle with protesters.— Floyd's relatives meet with Biden for an hour…