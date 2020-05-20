MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-03-04-05-08-09-11-12-16-20-21
(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
