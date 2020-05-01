MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-05-08-09-13-14-15-17-19-21
(one, two, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
National
The Latest: South Korea reports 9 new cases, none in Daegu
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
U.S. spy agencies chase conspiracy theory to blame China for virus outbreak
The effort comes as President Donald Trump escalates a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic.
National
'Remain in Mexico' asylum hearings suspended through June 1
The Trump administration on Thursday suspended immigration court hearings for asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico through June 1, bowing to public health concerns while extending a state of limbo those locked down in Mexican migrant shelters.
National
GOP lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.
National
Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'
President Donald Trump on Thursday speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible "mistake," and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.