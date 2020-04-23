MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-04-07-08-09-11-15-16-18-20-22
(three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
National
Trump 'disagrees strongly' with Georgia's plan to reopen
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he "disagreed strongly" with the decision by Georgia's Republican governor to reopen salons, gyms and other nonessential businesses that had been shuttered to contain the coronavirus, saying, "It's just too soon."
National
Trump signs immigration order featuring numerous exemptions
President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that he had signed an executive order "temporarily suspending immigration into the United States." But experts say the order will merely delay the issuance of green cards for a minority of applicants.
National
Court allows Arkansas ban on surgical abortions due to virus
A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:19-21-23-24-30(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:18-25-28-29-36-38, Doubler: N(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler:…