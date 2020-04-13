MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-03-05-07-09-11-13-14-16-17-20
(two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election
Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week's chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
GOP pushes voting by mail, as Trump attacks it as 'corrupt'
The same week President Donald Trump told the public that voting by mail is “corrupt” and “ripe for fraud,” his own party was sending a…
Nation
Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump publicly signaled his frustration Sunday with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, after the…
National
The Latest: China sees 108 new virus cases, mostly imported
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
Nursing home deaths soar past 3,600 in alarming surge
More than 3,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.