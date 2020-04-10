MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-05-06-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19
(one, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Power group' of Fargo-area country club hit with $2 million judgment for spreading drug rumors
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Power group' of Fargo-area country club hit with $2 million judgment for spreading drug rumors
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:04-08-13-27-29-32, Doubler: N(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-04-16-24-27(two, four, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $22,000¶ Maximum…
Business
Postal Service plunging into the red as virus slashes mail volume
The falloff comes even as package delivery has surged — but not by nearly enough to offset the losses from mail volume.
Nation
Storms packing high winds cause damage in Indiana, Arkansas
Severe storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes swept across the Midwest and caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-05-06-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19(one, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen,…