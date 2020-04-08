MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-05-06-07-08-10-11-13-18-19-22
(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
