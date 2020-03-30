MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-17-20-22
(one, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
More From Nation
Music
Songwriter of 'I Love Rock and Roll' dies of COVID-19
who wrote the song "I Love Rock and Roll" that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died Sunday in New York of complications from the coronavirus, his daughter sad. He was 69.
Variety
California prepares for coronavirus surge in week ahead
The mayor of the nation's second-largest city warned that the coronavirus may become so pervasive, families ought to prepare for how they will isolate themselves at home without infecting others in their households.
National
The Latest: Trump approves disaster declaration for Oregon
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Coronavirus
As virus makes goodbyes hard, fears of many more rise in US
The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday as family members described wrenching farewells through hospital windows with dying loved ones.
Coronavirus
Trump extends virus guidelines, braces U.S. for big death toll
Bracing the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April.