MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-05-10-12-13-16-17-18-19-21-22
(one, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Sports
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets.
Nation
A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
and the courage — to tell him what I couldn't in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
Business
Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen
It's hard to tell from his serious demeanor, but Akky International Corp. Chief Executive Hideyuki Abe can barely contain his excitement.
Business
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
World
UN mulls quick foreign troop deployment to ease Haiti crisis
The United Nations Security Council was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies.