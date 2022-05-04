MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-21
(three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one)
World
DiCaprio, Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline, prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro.
Business
How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans' finances
Record-low mortgages below 3% are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. So will the cost of an auto loan. Savers may finally receive a yield high enough to top inflation.
Sports
Kenseth, McGriff and Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Sports
Wainwright, Arenado lead Cardinals to 10-0 romp over Royals
Yadier Molina wasn't going to let an illness that kept the Cardinals catcher out of the previous day's lineup also keep him from walking onto the field with Adam Wainwright for the 310th time on Wednesday.
Nation
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night and a man was later arrested.