MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-03-05-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22
(one, three, five, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants.
AP Photos: Pandemic-hit theater back in India's northeast
Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half.