MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
03-05-06-11-12-13-15-17-18-19-21
(three, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Business
Medicare weighs premium cut after limiting Alzheimer's drug
Medicare said Thursday it's considering a cut in enrollee premiums, after officials stuck with an earlier decision to sharply limit coverage for a pricey new Alzheimer's drug projected to drive up program costs.
TV & Media
Courtney Vance continues his hot streak with gripping new AMC series, '61st Street'
The Emmy-winning actor talks about why his latest role is perhaps his most challenging to date.
Sports
Masters notebook: Matsuyama, as host, merited high praise
Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host.
Variety
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
A federal judge rejected Girl Scouts' claims Thursday that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like "scouts" and "scouting" in recruitment drives.
Business
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.