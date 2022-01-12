MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
03-04-05-07-08-09-10-12-14-20-21
(three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
World
Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans
Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo but only briefly for now — just for three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
Nation
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report
For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic's march across the world.