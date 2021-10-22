MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-03-05-06-07-09-10-11-18-20-22
(one, three, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
