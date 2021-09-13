MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-03-04-06-10-13-15-16-19-20
(one, two, three, four, six, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'SNL' hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors
Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday's creative arts awards ceremony.
Nation
Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sundays MTV VMAs on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam
The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of disco glam.