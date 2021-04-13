MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-03-04-10-12-16-17-18-19-20-21
(two, three, four, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Business
Boeing sees uptick in airplane orders as travel picks up
Boeing orders picked up in March, fueled by a major deal with Southwest Airlines that helped to offset another round of cancellations for its 737 Max airliner.
Variety
Artist gives nature a `cosmic' twist in big NY garden show
An expansive new show featuring works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, famous for mesmerizing polka dots, speckled pumpkins and fascination with the natural world, has opened at The New York Botanical Garden. Ticket sales have been brisk in a pandemic-weary city hungry for more outdoor cultural events.
Business
Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief
The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company's 170-year history.
Variety
ACM nominee engineer Gena Johnson crafts hit records
Inside the Nashville basement studio of audio engineer Gena Johnson, she has mementos from many of the artists she's helped to record and who have also shaped her own career.
World
Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and new restrictions
Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy month's signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.