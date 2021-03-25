MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-07-08-11-14-16-17-19-21-22
(one, four, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Sports
'Hello, friends': Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports
Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of "Hello friends" will continue to be heard on CBS for years to come.
Nation
Ethics probe sought into COVID testing for Cuomo's relatives
The New York attorney general's office called on ethics investigators Thursday to look into reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others connected to him received special access to coronavirus tests a year ago, when such testing was scarce.
Variety
O'Farrell's 'Hamnet' wins book critics award for fiction
Maggie O'Farrell's "Hamnet," an imagined take on the death of Shakespeare's son from the bubonic plague, has won the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction.
Business
The Latest: Washington cuts classroom distancing requirement
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday reduced the COVID-19 social distancing requirements for K-12 classrooms in the state from 6 feet to 3 feet as more schools in the state begin to open up.
Sports
Bobby Brown, 96, a life of Yankees, military, medicine, dies
At the very first Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium, on the final day of the 1947 season, 22-year-old rookie Bobby Brown watched wide-eyed from the dugout.