MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
06-08-09-10-11-13-16-17-20-21-22
(six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope
No sleepovers with popcorn and Disney movies. No dance recitals or holiday pageants, let alone any Grandparents' Day for visiting the kids' classrooms.
Sports
EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad
The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. It's part of the fallout from holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday: