MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-03-04-06-11-12-13-15-16-18-19
(one, three, four, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites
The moment of truth for Ivan Arinaitwe came when he had to choose among many relatives and friends whom to invite to his wedding. An initial 150 people swelled to 300 as he agonized. No matter how he tried, it would be hard to achieve Uganda's recommended "scientific" wedding, slimmed down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits
The highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment.
Nation
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday's Grammy Awards — for both good and bad reasons.
Politics
Governments delay access to public records during pandemic
As states prepared to reopen their economies following coronavirus shutdowns last spring, The Associated Press asked governors across the U.S. for records that could shed light on how businesses and health officials influenced their decisions.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: Greek bicentennial show goes on despite pandemic
Dozens of museum exhibitions, theater productions, discussion panels and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece for this year to commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence.