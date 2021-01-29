MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-09-10-11-13-14-15-19-21-22
(one, two, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Sports
John Chaney, commanding Temple basketball coach, dies at 89
John Chaney's raspy, booming voice drowned out the gym when he scolded Temple players over a turnover — at the top of his basketball sins — or inferior effort. His voice was loudest when it came to picking unpopular fights, lashing out at NCAA policies he said discriminated against Black athletes. And it could be profane when Chaney let his own sense of justice get the better of him with fiery confrontations that threatened to undermine his role as father figure to scores of his underprivileged players.
Variety
Draw a brighter future with our downloadable weekly coloring page
Every Saturday in January, Minneapolis artist Lissette López Pridemore will help us envision the not-too-distant future when we can once again experience the simple things we've most missed.
Business
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
Toys R Us is retrenching once again.
Nation
Church established by slave owners creates reparations fund
A Baltimore Episcopal church founded by slaveholders in the 1860s said it will spend $500,000 over the next five years to establish a fund intended as reparations for slavery.
Sports
WNBA's Layshia Clarendon has surgery to remove breasts
Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, announced on social media Friday that they had surgery to remove breast tissue.