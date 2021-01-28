MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-06-07-08-10-12-16-18-19-20
(one, four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Pakistan court orders release of man accused in Pearl death
Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
Sports
Clippers rally from 18 points down, top ailing Heat 109-105
Actual ticketholders were back at a Miami Heat game for the first time since March. The Los Angeles Clippers had many of them deciding to leave early.
Variety
Guthrie reports pandemic-related record loss of nearly $3 million
The setback doesn't bode well for the Twin Cities' other arts institutions.
Politics
Hurt California inmate firefighter released from ICE hold
An injured California inmate firefighter has been released from federal immigration detention and is home with his parents and sister for the first time since his arrest more than two decades ago when he was age 16, his attorney said Thursday.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: