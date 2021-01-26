MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
05-09-11-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21
(five, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Business
The Latest: Canada's PM: 'worrying" if EU blocks vaccine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be very worrying if the European Union blocked Canada from getting COVID-19 doses from Europe.
Nation
South Dakota lawmakers revive bill decried by LGBTQ groups
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Tuesday revived a proposed law that would ban people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates, even after a House committee rejected the bill that LGBTQ advocates decried as an attack on transgender people.
World
Maduro's 'miracle' treatment for COVID-19 draws skeptics
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro appears to be counting on yet another "miracle" to save his citizens from COVID-19, promoting a secretive solution with no published scientific evidence he claims will conquer the new coronavirus.
Nation
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks following complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.
Nation
Let down your hair: New Army rules for ponytails, nail color
Female soldiers can let their hair down, and flash a little nail color under new rules being approved by the Army. But male soldiers will still have to shave.