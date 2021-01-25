MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-10-11-13-14-15-16-19-20-22
(one, four, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her former students in Australia, capping a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia's Jewish community.
World
German business confidence drops more than expected
German business confidence declined more than expected in January as businesses grappled with coronavirus restrictions and an uncertain outlook, a closely watched survey showed Monday.
Business
The Latest: Virus rules make for long lines at German border
German police say hundreds of cars and pedestrians are lining up at border crossings along the Czech-German border after Germany declared the Czech Republic a high risk area in the pandemic, meaning it requires proof a negative coronavirus test results before entry.
Business
Global shares gain on recovery hopes, earnings outlook
Global shares mostly rose Monday amid hopes economies slammed by the pandemic will bounce back, as attention turned to upcoming company earnings.
World
China tackles pandemic with mass construction once again
A sprawling quarantine center is more than 4,000 rooms is being thrown up in northern China in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Shijiazhuang, a city of more than 10 million people in Hebei province.