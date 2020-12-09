MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-04-07-08-09-13-14-15-18-20-21
(two, four, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
A new face to the GOP: Diverse candidates win in California
It had been over two decades since a Republican captured a Democratic-held congressional district in California. This year, Republicans took four.
Ex-Rep. Katie Hill wins restraining order against ex-husband
Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill won a restraining order Tuesday against her ex-husband, whom she accused of choking and threatening her during years of abuse and of leaking nude photos and other information that led to her resignation.
California's hospitals filling up as virus cases skyrocket
Some California hospitals are close to reaching their breaking point, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to bring in hundreds of hospital staff from outside the state and to prepare to re-start emergency hospitals that were created but barely used when the coronavirus surged last spring.
Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college 'mess-up'
Maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli had hoped for kid-glove treatment in choosing the family vibe of "Red Table Talk" for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents.
Today in History
Today in History