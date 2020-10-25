MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-03-04-06-07-10-14-16-17-21-22
(one, three, four, six, seven, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Pence's top aide tests positive for coronavirus
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
The Latest: Sri Lanka cancels trains as cases grow
Sri Lankan authorities have terminated a number of passenger trains and widened the curfew as COVID-19 cases related to a new cluster at a garment factory continue to surge.
Coronavirus
Trump campaign broke agreement to follow virus guidelines at Duluth rally
The pledge signed to abide by a 250-person limit at the Sept. 30 airport event went unheeded — and unanswered.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-0-4(three, zero, four)Estimated jackpot: $109 million10-19-21-29-31(ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $199,00018-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(eighteen, twenty,…