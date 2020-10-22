MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-08-09-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-22
(one, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Slain Utah college student's family gets $13.5M settlement
The parents of a University of Utah track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus two years ago reached a $13.5 million settlement Thursday with the university, which acknowledged that it didn't handle the woman's case properly.
National
Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids
A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017.
National
Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators
The GOP push against Facebook and Twitter accelerated Thursday after Republican senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies with subpoenas to force them to address accusations of censorship in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign.
Variety
ACLU: Minnesota failing to protect inmates from COVID-19
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the state, alleging prison officials have not taken adequate precautions to protect inmates from COVID-19.
National
Family: Man fatally shot by police wasn't extremist
Strangers on the internet hailed Duncan Socrates Lemp as a martyr for their anti-government movement after a police officer shot and killed the 21-year-old man during a pre-dawn raid on his family's Maryland home.