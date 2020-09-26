MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-03-04-07-09-14-15-16-17-21-22
(two, three, four, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Probe into 'discarded' ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel
The news release from a U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania was provocative: Nine mailed-in military ballots had been "discarded" by the local election office in a swing county of one of the most important presidential battleground states.
National
Catholic community in Wisconsin divided by priest's video
Members of the Catholic community are speaking out about the divide and pain they're feeling after a video of a La Crosse priest denouncing Democrats in the church went viral.
National
Agriculture workers risk safety and health during pandemic
Pedro Cabrera Flores, 70, had spent the past eight summers packing green beans into cans in Gillett, Wisconsin. In order to be hired again, he had to complete the season, but, in August, he decided to quit his job because he felt unsafe, he said.
National
Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yet
If you're on Medicare, don't run to the mailbox looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President Donald Trump.
National
Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court
President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.