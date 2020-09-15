MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-05-09-11-13-15-18-20-21-22
(one, two, five, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump highlights foreign policy wins as he woos voters
In the past two weeks, President Donald Trump has notched a string of diplomatic wins he's highlighting with voters in the run-up to the election, but his report card on the most serious threats to U.S. national security shows an "incomplete."
National
Trump defies virus rules as 'peaceful protest' rallies grow
President Donald Trump is running as the "law and order" candidate. But that hasn't stopped him and his campaign from openly defying state emergency orders and flouting his own administration's coronavirus guidelines as he holds ever-growing rallies in battleground states.
National
'Work like the devil': Biden visiting Florida to woo Latinos
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.
National
Primary could shape future of Delaware's Democratic party
Voters have a unique opportunity in Tuesday's primary elections to upset the political status quo and change the trajectory of the Democratic Party in solid-blue Delaware.
National
Report: Death penalty cases show history of racial disparity
Black people have been overrepresented on death rows across the United States and killers of Black people are less likely to face the death penalty than people who kill white people, a new report found.