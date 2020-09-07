MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-14-16-17
(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen)
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
California avoids major power outages as wildfires rage
Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.
Nation
Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gather near police precinct
Demonstrators against police brutality have gathered Sunday night near a police precinct on the city's north side.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:2-0-1(two, zero, one)Estimated jackpot: $97 million07-14-25-29-30(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $28,000Estimated jackpot: $66 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-14-16-17(one, two, three, four, six, ten,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:1-4-4-5(one, four, four, five)