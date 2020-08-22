MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-06-08-10-11-15-17-18-21-22
(one, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
U.S. crosses debt line deficit hawks had warned about for decades — and economy is still standing
But the economy has not drowned in the flood of red ink — and there is a growing sense that the country could take on even more.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-0-5(six, zero, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-1-7-6(two, one, seven, six)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-04-06-08-10-11-15-17-18-21-22(one, four, six, eight, ten, eleven,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-07-11-20-30(four, seven, eleven, twenty, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000