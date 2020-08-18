MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-04-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-18-19
(two, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Democrats claim 'big tent' for first convention in pandemic
Joe Biden introduced the breadth of his coalition to a divided America on Monday night, progressive Democrats joining conservative Republicans and a billionaire CEO to deliver an urgent appeal for voters to unite against President Donald Trump regardless of political ideology or party.
National
Biden ally Clyburn brings civil rights legacy to DNC
In October 1960, a young James Clyburn gathered with other students and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as frustrations mounted over civil rights protests in what was becoming a tumultuous, dangerous year.
National
State senator charged with 'injury' to Confederate monument
A Virginia state senator has been charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth during protests that also led to a demonstrator being critically injured when a statue was torn down, authorities said Monday.
Nation
Klobuchar urges national unity in convention speech
The Minnesota senator's convention speech echoed some of the pragmatic themes of her own bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-08-13-23-29(three, eight, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000