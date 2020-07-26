MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-03-04-05-07-14-15-18-19-21-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
