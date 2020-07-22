MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-07-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-21
(one, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Congress weighs kicking racist chief justice from Capitol
The House will vote on whether to remove from the U.S. Capitol a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.
National
Trump has been on both sides of the states' rights argument
When it comes to states' rights, President Donald Trump is all over the map.
Nation
Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home
Fourteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side where at least one squad car was present, police officials said Tuesday.
National
Today in History
Today is Wednesday, July 22, the 204th day of 2020. There are 162 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On July 22, 1862, President…
National
The Latest: Nepal ends 120 days of coronavirus lockdown
Nepal's government has ended a lockdown 120 days after it was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.