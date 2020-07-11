MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-04-05-07-08-09-10-13-14-18-20
(two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)
