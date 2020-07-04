MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-03-05-07-08-12-19-20-21-22
(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
National
Trump planning a fiery speech for Mount Rushmore event
President Donald Trump plans to say at Mount Rushmore that protesters have waged "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history" amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.
Nation
Black Lives Matter may be the largest protest movement in U.S. history
Recent polls suggest that 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
National
The Latest: Trump goes to Mount Rushmore for fireworks
The Latest on President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore (all times local):
National
The Latest: 2 death row inmates die in California outbreak
Authorities in California say two more death row inmates have died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected 40% of inmates at San Quentin State Prison.
Variety
Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns
Several hundred protesters made a peaceful return trip Friday to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support.