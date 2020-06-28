MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-03-05-07-08-09-13-15-16-20-21
(one, three, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House
Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-5-5(four, five, five)Estimated jackpot: $53 million04-10-14-16-22(four, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $30,00009-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2(nine, thirty-six,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball:…
Nation
Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky
Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:11-16-26-28-30(eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $150,000¶ Maximum…