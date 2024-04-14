LONDON — The winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: ''Dear England''
New Musical: ''Operation Mincemeat''
New Entertainment or Comedy: ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow''
Family Show: ''Dinosaur World Live"
Revival: ''Vanya''
Musical Revival: ''Sunset Boulevard''
Actress-Play: Sarah Snook, ''The Picture of Dorian Gray''
Actor-Play: Mark Gatiss, ''The Motive and the Cue''
Actress-Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, ''Sunset Boulevard''
Actor-Musical: Tom Francis, ''Sunset Boulevard''
Supporting Actor-Play: Will Close, ''Dear England''
Supporting Actress-Play: Haydn Gwynne, ''When Winston Went to War with the Wireless''
Supporting Actress-Musical: Amy Trigg, ''The Little Big Things''
Supporting Actor-Musical: Jak Malone, ''Operation Mincemeat''
Director: Jamie Lloyd, ''Sunset Boulevard''
Outstanding Musical Contribution: Musical supervisor Alan Williams for ''Sunset Boulevard''
Theater Choreography: Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, ''Guys and Dolls''
New Opera Production: ''Innocence,'' Royal Opera
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano
New Dance Production: ''La Ruta'' by Gabriela Carrizo at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for her performance in ''Nina: By Whatever Means'' at the Barbican
Set Design: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design, ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow''
Lighting Design: Jack Knowles, ''Sunset Boulevard''
Sound Design: Adam Fisher, ''Sunset Boulevard''
Costume Design: Marg Horwell, ''The Picture of Dorian Gray''
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: ''Sleepova'' at the Bush Theatre