LONDON — Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — ''Oppenheimer''

British Film — ''The Zone of Interest''

Director — Christopher Nolan, ''Oppenheimer''

Actor — Cillian Murphy, ''Oppenheimer''

Actress — Emma Stone, ''Poor Things''

Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''

Supporting Actress — Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor and Medb Riordan, ''Earth Mama''

Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, ''Anatomy of a Fall''

Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, ''American Fiction''

Film Not in the English Language — ''The Zone of Interest''

Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, ''Oppenheimer''

Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, ''Oppenheimer''

Editing — Jennifer Lame, ''Oppenheimer''

Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, ''Poor Things''

Costume Design — Holly Waddington, ''Poor Things''

Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, ''The Zone of Interest''

Casting — Susan Shopmaker, ''The Holdovers''

Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, ''Poor Things''

Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, ''Poor Things''

Animated Film — ''The Boy and the Heron''

British Short Film — ''Jellyfish and Lobster''

British Short Animation — ''Crab Day''

Documentary – ''20 Days in Mariupol''

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni

BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton