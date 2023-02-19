Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LONDON — Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

British Film — ''The Banshees of Inisherin''

Director — Edward Berger, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Actor — Austin Butler, ''Elvis''

Actress — Cate Blanchett, ''Tár"

Supporting Actor — Barry Keoghan, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''

Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Emma Mackey

Outstanding British Debut — Writer-director Charlotte Wells, ''Aftersun''

Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, ''The Banshees of Inisherin''

Adapted Screenplay — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Film Not in the English Language — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Musical Score — Volker Bertelmann, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Cinematography — James Friend, ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Editing — Paul Rogers, ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''

Production Design — ''Babylon''

Costume Design — Catherine Martin, ''Elvis''

Sound — ''All Quiet on the Western Front''

Casting — Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, ''Elvis''

Visual Effects — ''Avatar: The Way of Water''

Makeup and Hair — ''Elvis''

Animated Film — ''Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio''

British Short Film — ''An Irish Goodbye''

British Short Animation — ''The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse''

Documentary – ''Navalny''

BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell