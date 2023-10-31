So cute, it's scary: See the winners of the 2023 Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest

The competition was fierce, but in the end we're all winners because we get to look at dogs and cats in costumes. 
Photos by pet owners
October 31, 2023 — 2:29pm

This Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats). We asked readers to send in photos of their good lil' guys and gals in their Halloween costumes — and they really delivered.

Fun fact: Pet costumes are now a $700 million industry.

Check out our first, second and third place winners in the gallery below — along with all of the other entries in no particular order. Because are there really any losers when cute animals are involved?

Thanks to everyone who paw-ticipated. See you next year!

First place winner: The Wizard of Oz crew “We always incorporate all of our pups in our Halloween theme. They enjoy having their special time in front of the camera and as a group.”

Kim Starkey

Second place: Olive as Elton John at Dodger Stadium.

Robin D. Denicola

Third place: Sullivan as chef and Sophie as spaghetti and meatballs. “Well, hello there! Perhaps we can interest you in our current Halloween special ... the poodle noodles?”

Suzanne LaFrano

Cookie and Cookie Monster.

Courtney Rowan

Gracie as a lobster.

Courtney Rowan

Ham the cat dressed as the Hamburglar.

Rachel Gernander

Ham the cat dressed as a vampurr.

Rachel Gernander

Ham the cat dressed as Hamzilla, King of Monsters!

Rachel Gernander

This year Ham the cat dressed as FRANKENHAM!

Rachel Gernander

Lucy and Michelle as pumpkins.

Michelle Lussky

Little Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf.

Megan Buesgens

Cricket dressed as a hermit crab.

Shannon Hayes

Beans as a dinosaur. “He chirps when he sees squirrels out the window though. Maybe he’s a bird. Maybe he’s a dinosaur. Maybe he’s a cat. Maybe he’s a bean! not sure.”

Jordyn

Bernie as a cow. “Very appropriate given his hearing tendencies!”

Kayleigh Aries

Mac as a ghost.

Kyle Glinski

Mattie as a ghost. “Mattie did really well to sit for pictures even though I could not cut the holes to fit her face (haha).”

Tara McCoy

Another very cute ghost dog.

Madison Johnson

Bandit as a ghost. “Bandit will steal your heart, tortillas and a couple pieces of candy.”

Jenny Aarons

Leon as Georgie from “It.”

Chloe Munoz

Charlie as a Special Delivery Boi.

Max Leibowitz

“Deja is always chasing after her big brother, Walter. So this year she’s channeling Bo Peep, and trying not to lose her sheep, aka Walter.”

Carie Stattman

Dixie as a scuba diver.

Rachel Wellman

Abby as a cow. “A 12-year-old Dachshund recently recovering from back injury. She loves to go swimming.”

Erika

Olive and Ivy as pickleball players “They will cheer on anyone learning to play pickleball.”

Katelyn Greenhagen

Pearl as a hippie. “Challenges with Pearl’s costume were that she has short legs, a big head and no neck! Lol! She’s one odd shaped hippie! She will do ANYTHING for food though so that was helpful in photo taking. It was a GROOVY experience, that’s for sure!”

Deb Reny

Nova as cowgirl Barbie.

Casey Russell

Olive as the Claw from Toy Story

ROBIN D DENICOLA

Olive as a Cat Burglar

ROBIN D DENICOLA

In the spirit of all those who refuse to wear a costume, here is Peyton as Gatorade.

Sanna McKinzie

Winnie and Nigel are dressed as B1 and B2 from Bananas in Pyjamas!

Angie Carlson

Cousins Kona the golden retriever and Macaroni the cat are matching shrimp nigiri.

Karen Kawauchi Ryan

“Grandma Gilly has her aches and pains but is so excited to greet all of the trick-or-treaters this Halloween!”

Cheryl Goldenberg

Devo as a scarecrow. “Not even the crow on his back is afraid of him!”

Cari Anderson

