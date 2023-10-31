Check out our first, second and third place winners in the gallery below — along with all of the other entries in no particular order. Because are there really any losers when cute animals are involved?
Thanks to everyone who paw-ticipated. See you next year!
First place winner: The Wizard of Oz crew “We always incorporate all of our pups in our Halloween theme. They enjoy having their special time in front of the camera and as a group.”
Kim Starkey
Second place: Olive as Elton John at Dodger Stadium.
Robin D. Denicola
Third place: Sullivan as chef and Sophie as spaghetti and meatballs. “Well, hello there! Perhaps we can interest you in our current Halloween special ... the poodle noodles?”
Suzanne LaFrano
Cookie and Cookie Monster.
Courtney Rowan
Gracie as a lobster.
Courtney Rowan
Ham the cat dressed as the Hamburglar.
Rachel Gernander
Ham the cat dressed as a vampurr.
Rachel Gernander
Ham the cat dressed as Hamzilla, King of Monsters!
Rachel Gernander
This year Ham the cat dressed as FRANKENHAM!
Rachel Gernander
Lucy and Michelle as pumpkins.
Michelle Lussky
Little Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf.
Megan Buesgens
Cricket dressed as a hermit crab.
Shannon Hayes
Beans as a dinosaur. “He chirps when he sees squirrels out the window though. Maybe he’s a bird. Maybe he’s a dinosaur. Maybe he’s a cat. Maybe he’s a bean! not sure.”
Jordyn
Bernie as a cow. “Very appropriate given his hearing tendencies!”
Kayleigh Aries
Mac as a ghost.
Kyle Glinski
Mattie as a ghost. “Mattie did really well to sit for pictures even though I could not cut the holes to fit her face (haha).”
Tara McCoy
Another very cute ghost dog.
Madison Johnson
Bandit as a ghost. “Bandit will steal your heart, tortillas and a couple pieces of candy.”
Jenny Aarons
Leon as Georgie from “It.”
Chloe Munoz
Charlie as a Special Delivery Boi.
Max Leibowitz
“Deja is always chasing after her big brother, Walter. So this year she’s channeling Bo Peep, and trying not to lose her sheep, aka Walter.”
Carie Stattman
Dixie as a scuba diver.
Rachel Wellman
Abby as a cow. “A 12-year-old Dachshund recently recovering from back injury. She loves to go swimming.”
Erika
Olive and Ivy as pickleball players “They will cheer on anyone learning to play pickleball.”
Katelyn Greenhagen
Pearl as a hippie. “Challenges with Pearl’s costume were that she has short legs, a big head and no neck! Lol! She’s one odd shaped hippie! She will do ANYTHING for food though so that was helpful in photo taking. It was a GROOVY experience, that’s for sure!”
Deb Reny
Nova as cowgirl Barbie.
Casey Russell
Olive as the Claw from Toy Story
ROBIN D DENICOLA
Olive as a Cat Burglar
ROBIN D DENICOLA
In the spirit of all those who refuse to wear a costume, here is Peyton as Gatorade.
Sanna McKinzie
Winnie and Nigel are dressed as B1 and B2 from Bananas in Pyjamas!
Angie Carlson
Cousins Kona the golden retriever and Macaroni the cat are matching shrimp nigiri.
Karen Kawauchi Ryan
“Grandma Gilly has her aches and pains but is so excited to greet all of the trick-or-treaters this Halloween!”
Cheryl Goldenberg
Devo as a scarecrow. “Not even the crow on his back is afraid of him!”