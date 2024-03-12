The Minnesota Twins will have another themed seating area this year at Target Field.

As part of a multiyear sponsorship agreement, Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries will set up the Dock, with captain-style chairs and a replica of the open bow of a boat. The starting price for the 12-person section behind right field will be $1,200 and includes $30 in food and beverages.

The company also will park an RV, boats and other products at Gate 34.

Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. But the deal is Winnebago's first foray into a major sports sponsorship.

The move also is the most visible in Minnesota since it moved its headquarters from Iowa to Eden Prairie in 2021.

The Twins sponsorship "presents a tremendous opportunity for us to engage with the Twins' passionate fanbase to promote our brands' products together and strengthen our presence as a Minnesota-based company," said Amber Holm, Winnebago's chief marketing officer.

For its fiscal 2023, the company reported revenue of $3.5 billion, down roughly 30% from $5 billion in 2022. The company, in its financial report, cited lower unit sales due to retail market conditions and higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year, along with a cautious dealer network.

CEO Michael Happe said exposure at Twins games is a way to market brands to people interested in outdoors. The deal also includes signage at the stadium.

For the Twins, it offers another fan experience, officials said.

"Winnebago's innovation will elevate the guest experience at our ballpark and allow our fans to engage with their all-star lineup of RVs and boats," Twins Chief Executive Dave St. Peter said.



