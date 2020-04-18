DALLAS — Satou Sabally (SAH-Two SAH-Buh-Lee) left Oregon after her junior season to pursue a professional career.

And she didn't have to wait long during the 2020 WNBA draft to learn where she'll play.

The Dallas Wings selected Sabally, an All-American forward who grew up in Germany, with the No. 2 overall pick Friday night.

Star Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu went No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty, making Ionescu and Sabally the first NCAA teammates to be drafted so high since UConn had players go Nos. 1 to 3 in the 2016 WNBA draft.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced picks on ESPN from her New Jersey home as part of the league's all-virtual draft set-up due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That many predicted Oregon as a favorite to win the 2020 national championship before the NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus meant Sabally's talent garnered national attention throughout her junior year.

The 6-4 Sabally was a consensus second-team All-American and the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the nation's top small forward. She averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from the field in 29 games last season.

Experts had predicted the Wings to choose between Sabally or Baylor's Lauren Cox, a forward from Flower Mound, at No. 2. Cox went No. 3 overall to the Indiana Fever.

Sabally's selection starts a hectic stretch of the draft for the Wings.

With the fifth pick, the Wings chose Princeton forward Bella Alarie, and with the seventh pick they selected South Carolina forward Tyasha Harris.

