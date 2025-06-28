Sports

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers out with knee issue day after loss to Fever without Caitlin Clark

Dallas Wings standout rookie Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of Saturday night's home game against Washington because of a right knee issue.

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 6:57PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings standout rookie Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of Saturday night's home game against Washington because of a right knee issue.

Bueckers showed up on the team's game status report Saturday. There were no details about what the exact issue was a day after she scored 27 points and had six assists while playing nearly 36 1/2 minutes in the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

It will be the fifth game missed by the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Bueckers was sidelined three games while in the WNBA's concussion protocol and then sat out because of illness the first game she was eligible to return.

In her 13 games played, Bueckers has averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Caitlin Clark, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, didn't play for the Fever on Friday night, missing her second consecutive game because of a left groin injury. That spoiled what was supposed to be the first meeting of the past two No. 1 picks in the draft, though the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center was still nearly full for the game.

The Wings hosted Washington at College Park Center on the UT-Arlington campus, their home arena that has a capacity of 6,251. That is about 20 miles from the AAC in downtown Dallas.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Search and annoy: Harrington, NBC's Maltbie caught in tiff over lost ball at US Senior Open

A video of Padraig Harrington arguing with NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie for not helping him look for a lost ball during his opening round is generating buzz at the U.S. Senior Open.

Sports

Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene both hit homers in Tigers' 10-5 win over the Twins

Sports

Paulinho scores in extra time to give Palmeiras a 1-0 win over Botafogo at the Club World Cup