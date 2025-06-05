Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

Sports

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 10:29PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss her third consecutive game with a concussion when the Los Angeles Sparks visit Friday night.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft out of UConn, was placed in the WNBA's concussion protocol after a 97-92 loss at Chicago on May 29. The Wings said she would miss at least two games while not providing any specifics on what led to the concussion.

Bueckers has already missed a home game against the Sky and a game at Seattle. Dallas is last in the WNBA at 1-7.

The three-time Associated Press All-American has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals while playing nearly 34 minutes per game.

