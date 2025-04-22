Winfrey's new book club pick is Tina Knowles' memoir, 'Matriarch'

''Some of you might know Tina Knowles as the mother of a superstar — as in Beyoncé — but she is also a highly successful entrepreneur, fashion designer, philanthropist, and now author of this fascinating memoir of her journey to become the global figure she is today,'' Winfrey said in a statement. ''We learn how the strength and wisdom of the women who came before her fueled Tina's passion to achieve and gave her the ability to nurture her own daughters into the incredible women they are today.''