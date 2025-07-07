Wimbledon's expansion plan heads to court while facing opposition from local residents

LONDON — Novak Djokovic calls it a ''win-win.'' Carlos Alcaraz says it's a ''great idea.''
Wimbledon's major expansion plan includes adding an 8,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof and 38 other grass courts at a former golf course across the street that would allow the All England Club to move its qualifying event and hold it on-site — as the other Grand Slam tournaments do — to boost attendance and revenue.
Some local residents did a deep dive on the details, though, and they're not as convinced as the major champions are. That is why the proposal goes to the U.K.'s High Court for a judicial review Tuesday and Wednesday as the quarterfinals are held at the tournament that concludes next weekend.
Opponents say they love tennis as much as the 500,000 or so fans who flock to SW19 — Wimbledon's well-known post code — over the course of the two-week event.
''But we're also lovers of the environment and of trees and greenery and open spaces,'' said Susan Cusack, a member of Save Wimbledon Park.
That's the group challenging the Greater London Authority's approval last September of Wimbledon's project, and they say they have raised more than $270,000 to pay for lawyers to fight against what Cusack and others call an ''industrial tennis complex.''
''They're a massive developer. On their current site, all they do is build, build, build,'' Cusack said.
Aside from concerns about the environment and overall scale, opponents argue the adjacent property that was a golf course when the All England Club bought it in 2018 is subject to restrictions that favor preservation of open space for the public.