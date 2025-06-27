Wimbledon's draw puts Alcaraz against Fognini in the first round. Coco Gauff faces Yastremska

Fognini, who is married to 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, has described himself as a hot-head and is known for mid-match flareups, including at Wimbledon, where he was fined $3,000 in 2019 for saying he wished ''a bomb would explode at the club'' during a third-round loss and a then-record $27,500 in 2014 for a series of outbursts during a first-round victory. He was put on a two-year probation by the Grand Slam Board in 2017 after insulting a female chair umpire at the U.S. Open and getting kicked out of that tournament.